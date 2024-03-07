abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.61

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 266213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

