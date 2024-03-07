Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider John Schlederer Acquires 192,549 Shares

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider John Schlederer purchased 192,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$37,547.06 ($24,381.20).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, John Schlederer acquired 7,451 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,049.03 ($1,330.54).

Academies Australasia Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Academies Australasia Group

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.

