ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Financial Analysis

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 24.57% 8.41% 1.64% Brixmor Property Group 24.50% 10.63% 3.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $91.13 million 1.00 $22.39 million $0.35 30.74 Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 5.50 $305.09 million $1.01 22.49

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Brixmor Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brixmor Property Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

