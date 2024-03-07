Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 115,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,066 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $27,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average is $131.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

