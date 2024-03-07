Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $734.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

