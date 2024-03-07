Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 461,325 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 461,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,270,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.40% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $87,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,231,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $52,347,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

