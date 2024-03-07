Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $25,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

WMB opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

