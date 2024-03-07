Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys Shares of 260,000 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

