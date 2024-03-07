Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 2.86% of Patria Investments worth $22,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Patria Investments by 244.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patria Investments by 50.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Patria Investments by 50.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.20.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.53%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.