Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $25.79 Million Position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 7.53% of Aura Biosciences worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 192.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 257.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aura Biosciences news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $50,492.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,991 shares in the company, valued at $481,251.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $50,492.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,251.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $121,116.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

AURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.