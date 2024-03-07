Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1,960.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,701,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,995,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 1.3 %

NDSN stock opened at $265.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.32. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Read Our Latest Report on NDSN

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.