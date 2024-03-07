Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4,467.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $25,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $168.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.77.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,182 shares of company stock worth $5,564,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

