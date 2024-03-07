Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,016 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 4.65% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 709,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.9% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.60.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

