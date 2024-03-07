Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 211,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after acquiring an additional 107,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 72,168 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 5.2 %

SLAB opened at $147.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

