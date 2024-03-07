Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Gartner worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 2.0 %

IT opened at $469.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $474.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.81 and a 200 day moving average of $408.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.