Adam E. Drapczuk III Buys 47,394 Shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III acquired 47,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $100,001.34. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,394 shares in the company, valued at $100,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NEXGEL Trading Up 5.3 %

NXGL opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NEXGEL by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NEXGEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

