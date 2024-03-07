Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,240.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,240.20 ($28.43).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.03) to GBX 2,280 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,961 ($37.58) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Admiral Group

Admiral Group Price Performance

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,649 ($33.62) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,582.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,538.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,201.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,811 ($35.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $51.00. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,280.99%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.