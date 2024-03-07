Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 131,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 215,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,039,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,227,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $337.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.51 and a 52-week high of $214.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

