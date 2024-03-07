Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.16.

Shares of AMD opened at $210.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $337.01 billion, a PE ratio of 405.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $78.51 and a 52-week high of $214.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

