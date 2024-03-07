Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $214.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $337.01 billion, a PE ratio of 405.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.