Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,365.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $10,118,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $1,085,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $1,085,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,273.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,480 shares of company stock worth $35,581,941. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $132.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.