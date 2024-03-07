Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Aecon Group Trading Up 5.0 %

TSE ARE traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.07. 518,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.14. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.23.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

