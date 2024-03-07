AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.05

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.05 and last traded at $80.90, with a volume of 118735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AerCap by 589.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

