Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

