agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.73.

Several analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after buying an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 165.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after buying an additional 5,869,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 48.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after buying an additional 4,194,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 102.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after buying an additional 3,469,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGL opened at $5.78 on Thursday. agilon health has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

