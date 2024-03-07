Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,972 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 665,356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 444,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 912,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,011. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.