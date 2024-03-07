Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $70.57.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,058.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 68,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,302. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,409,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

