AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.27 ($0.29) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of LON AIBG opened at GBX 385.50 ($4.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,132.86 and a beta of 1.70. AIB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 287.80 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.50 ($5.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 347.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.92.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

