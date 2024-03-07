AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Declares Dividend of €0.27

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.27 ($0.29) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AIB Group Price Performance
Shares of LON AIBG opened at GBX 385.50 ($4.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,132.86 and a beta of 1.70. AIB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 287.80 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.50 ($5.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 347.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.92.
AIB Group Company Profile
