Aion (AION) Trading Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $605.96 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00131060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00036158 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020651 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002980 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.