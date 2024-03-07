Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,649 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $59,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,909,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 463,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 169,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $123.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

