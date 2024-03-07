Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday.

ALNT traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.79. 22,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,519. The company has a market cap of $547.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74. Allient has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allient stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Allient at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

