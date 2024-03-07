Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Hits $164.03 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $164.03 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017900 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

