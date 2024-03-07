Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

