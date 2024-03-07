Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after acquiring an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,082,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

