Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 259,090 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 383,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth $17,101,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 959,346 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

