Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 194,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,669,000 after acquiring an additional 83,401 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNS opened at $75.16 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

About Cohen & Steers

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.