Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 14.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of SMAR opened at $41.42 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

