Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

