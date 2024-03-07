Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 279,619 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 835.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 267,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 238,715 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

