Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 23,956 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,956 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 31.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 299,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of S opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,348,630.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,409,554.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,249,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,348,630.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,554.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 994,894 shares of company stock valued at $24,119,957 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.