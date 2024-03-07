Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 72.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 61.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 654.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 4.4 %

GTLB opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

