AltaGas (ALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

AltaGas Stock Down 0.2 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.25. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

