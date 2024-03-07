AltaGas (ALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.2 %
AltaGas stock opened at C$29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.25. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
