Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Ravi Kunju Sells 134 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $11,432.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,750.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ravi Kunju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Ravi Kunju sold 121 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $10,121.65.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 346,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTR

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.