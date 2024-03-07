Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Ravi Kunju Sells 134 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $11,432.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,750.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ravi Kunju also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Ravi Kunju sold 121 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $10,121.65.
Altair Engineering Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
