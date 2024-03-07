Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.110 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.18.

Amer Sports stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 367,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,462. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

