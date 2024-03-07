American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEL opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.