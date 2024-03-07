American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.76

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $129.48, with a volume of 13640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,108 shares of company stock worth $1,985,486. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

