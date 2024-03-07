Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 94,790 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $170,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $183.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

