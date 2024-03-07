Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $159.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804,685 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $159,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 607,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

