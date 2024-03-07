Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $173.57 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,758 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $173,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,055,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after buying an additional 581,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 843.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,602,000 after acquiring an additional 425,080 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

