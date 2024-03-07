Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $180.05 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of TransDigm Group worth $180,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
